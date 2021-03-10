ADVERTISEMENT

By John Mkom, Jalingo.

Senior special assistant, media and publicity, to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state Bala Dan Habu on Sunday lost his first son, ASP Odiba Shedrack Abu, in a road accident in Port Harcourt.

The 37 years old police officer met his death while returning from his official duty when a trailer lost control and ran into his car.

Abu died at the spot of the accident, the father, Bala Dan Habu, revealed.

A statement released by the family also stated that date was yet to be fix for his burial.