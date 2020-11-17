ADVERTISEMENT

By Nahum Sule, Jalingo |

The Taraba State government has seek for the approval to obtain N1.5 Billion loan to forster agricultural facilities in the state.

Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini, The speaker Taraba State House of Assembly who gave the approval of the loan, read the memo from the State Governor seeking the approval of the House at plenary, said that the facility is intended to engage ten thousand youths in the production of cassava, soya-beans and cocoa in the State.

Kunini who read the communication from the state government pinpoint that, this is the appropriate point, looking back at the happening in the country in the last few weeks, it is time to focus on agriculture to create employment. That there’s no any ministry in the state that can accommodate all the youth apart from agriculture. Agriculture has the potential to accommodate most unemployed youth in Taraba.

In the Governor’s statement “Honorable Speaker, Honorable members, one of the surest ways for my administration to curb the menace of unemployment, rural-urban migration and food insecurity is through investment in the agricultural sector.

In order to finance and boost commercial production of cassava, soya-beans and cocoa in Taraba State under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme, Taraba State will engage ten Thousand youths and women farmers between the ages of 18-35 years in the production of these crops”.

‘’Accordingly, in order to fulfil my administration’s goals in the agricultural sector as stated above, Executive Council resolved to accept the offer of One Billion Five Hundred Million Naira (1,500,000,000) only to facilitate the CBN Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme through Zenith Bank Plc,’’ the statement read in.