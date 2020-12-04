Taraba Investment and Properties Limited has faulted publication in a local newspaper, ‘TarabaTruth and Facts’ alleging that substandard materials were used for​ the roofing of 10 Green Houses​ that were destroyed by windstorm early this year.

The Taraba based newspaper had claimed in its report, that fake materials were used in the construction of the Green House farms that were destroyed by the windstorm.

But Taraba​ Investment and Properties Limited Boss, Iliya Ezekiel, described​ the allegation as full of lies even as he asked the newspaper to retract the story or face legal action.

He noted that the fund released by Governor Darius Ishaku was used to purchase quality items for the renovation of the Green House before the roof was blown off by heavy windstorm, adding that parts of the money was used to settle some outstanding bills of the company.

“The allegation that I used the fund to purchase substandard materials is baseless,​ unfunded and lies that are carried by mischief makers”

Ezekiel also noted that a supplier in Kano was contacted to produce what was used for the re-roofing of the Green House that was earlier destroyed by windstorm.

According to him, there was another windstorm in September where the roof was blown off and the GM/COO who is a​ foreigner contacted Virtue Trader in Greece to supply the plastics and the governor released the money but is yet to arrive due to unresolved issues about foreign exchange from the central bank.

“We are at the moment trying to purchase thicker grade from Greece which will withstand heavy storm as the roofing plastics are not produced in Africa” he added.

Ezekiel said the recent protest by some staff of the Farm was because of the strict control in line with the operations to stop fraudulent acts by staff in areas of stealing, absenteeism among others.

“Since the farm was handed over to us in the Investment house, we have worked hard and transformed it by adding value that today is contributing to the economy of the state.

“As we speak,​ we are now producing goods and selling same for our operations” he added.

He stressed that the Taraba vegetable has come to stay, adding that no amount of criticism will deter him from doing the needful.