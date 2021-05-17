Tiv community in Bali local government area of Taraba State yesterday confirmed that they have conducted burial for 30 persons while over 3,000 others have been displaced following attacks on villages in the area by suspected herders.

The victims were killed at Bornu Kurku, Utsua Daa, Baafada and Bali town.

The Tiv leaders in the state also alleged that over 3,000 persons have been forced out of their localities particularly women and children.

President-general Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Joshua Ayagwa, condemned the attack on the Tiv in the state, and called on the herders to desist from the senseless killings and displacement of this people.

Ayagwa also called on the security agents to stop the attacks and arrest the herders behind the killing of innocent citizens in the state.

READ ALSO: Suspected Herders Kill 6 In Taraba

The chief of Tiv people of Bali (Ter Bali) David Gbaa, told LEADERSHIP that no fewer than 31 Tiv people within the Bali local government area were killed in the three days of herders’ invasion.

He said over 3,000 people who were displaced by the herders attacks are currently taking refuge at his palace, NKST Church and the Bali Legislative Office, all in Bali town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fulani who have unleashed mayhem on the Tiv farmers in Bali are the ones that came from outside the state.

“I believe they came in from where they have been chased out because of the current insecurity challenges across Nigeria.

“We have confirmed confidently the names of the 30 people who have been killed and buried across the Tiv villages in Bali local government area.

“We are still compiling the names and families of the other persons that have been found dead, we are categorical on all we are doing, we have the names of all we have buried and those who we are yet to identify, we are on the process to identify them for further confirmation.

“Those who have been displaced are going through tough times, they sleep under rain, there are women that deliver new babies while they were running for their lives.”