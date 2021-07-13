Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku yesterday insisted that herders and farmers in Taraba State must close ranks for the peace and development of the state.

The governor stated this while flagging off the distribution and sale of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs for the 2021/2022 cropping season insisting that killings among the two groups must stop for the peace and economic prosperity of the people of the state.

He said agriculture is the main source of income for the people of the state and that the distribution of the inputs was to help boost yield to ensure food security and economic empowerment of the people.

“I want to call on farmers and herders to close ranks and work closely with one another for a mutually beneficial relationship. The synergy and understanding between herders and farmers will benefit the state,” he said.

The governor who subsidised NKP fertiliser to be sold at N6,500 per bag and Urea at N8000 noted that his administration has procured 2000 maize kits,100 tonnes of sesame seeds,12,000 cassava and 100 metric tonnes of rice for free distribution to farmers.

He directed that communities affected by the crisis in Lau, Wukari and Bali should be prioritised in the distribution to facilitate their recovery.

Earlier, commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Dr David Ishaya, thanked the governor for the attention he has given to farmers and agricultural development in the state.

Ishaya said the timely procurement and distribution of the improved seeds and agricultural inputs for farmers would boost food security and ensure better income for farmers.

Our correspondent reports that items distributed at the event include improved seeds of sesame, soyabean, rice faro 44, maize, and cassava stems among others.