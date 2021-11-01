Displaced persons from southern and central areas of Taraba State have received relief materials from the state chapter of Community of Tiv Students (CTS).

The students presented five bags of salt, a full bag of leather slippers, 10 cartons of Indomie, three cartons of Maggi, three bags of bathing soaps and two bags of rice to the IDPs.

While presenting the relief materials at the Tiv Traditional Council Hall Bali, Miss Jacintha Doom Agwa, who is the Kumashe (beauty queen) of the association in Taraba State, said they were moved to donate to the IDPs because of several untold hardship the IDPs are passing through in the area.

Agwa appreciated stakeholders of the association as well as all other individuals who joined hands with the association to get the materials for the IDPs.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the IDPs, the Ter Bali II, Zaki David Gbaa said he was amazed over the students’ show of love and kindness at such a difficult time when the country’s economy is biting hard on individuals and praying for blessings on the students.

Gbaa appreciated the efforts of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State towards the resettlement of the IDPs in their ancestral homes within their displacement areas adding that through the governor’s efforts, many IDPs had returned to their ancestral homes with the exception of Suntai and few other places in the local government.