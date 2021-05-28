Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) in Taraba State which used to be abysmal has been on increase within the last two years of Governor Darius Ishaku’s second term.

The chairman Taraba State Board of Internal Revenue Dr Siman Ambiya’a said the IGR has been on the increase following new initiatives adopted by the management of the state board of internal revenue.

Ambiya’a stated this while speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday exclusively in his office in Jalingo, Taraba State capital. The board chairman said the state IGR was N6,533,106,447.27 when the governor won his second term in 2019.

He stated that the IGR of the state in 2021 has risen to N8.114,973,143.14.

Ambiya’a attributed the rise of the state IGR to blockage of revenue leakages and new innovation introduced by the management within the last two years.

“You are aware that a lot of our services are driven by technology, that is automation, all of the road, motor vehicles administration is completely automated, to a large extent all of the IGR management is also automated, that is why we call ourselves Taraba State Electronic IGR Solution.

“As the years go by we try to perfect the processes by minimizing leakages and diversions, these are the areas we did not capture in previous years, which this time we try our best to bring in more tax payers into our IGR,” he said.