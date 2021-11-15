Chairman Takum Local Government Council Hon. Shiban Tikari has debunk the media speculations that over 1,500 cows were airstrike by Nigerian Air Force in the Takum local government area of Taraba State.

There have been speculations in several media outfits, stating that Air Force have strike Fulani settlements within the local government area killing over 1500 cows belonging to the Fulani herders.

Tikari while speaking with LEADERSHIP on phone stated that no single cow has been killed within the area.

“I am hearing the rumor from the media, and am shock why people will go about making such claims without verifying facts from constituted authorities.

“No single cow has been killed within Takum, what happen may be is from Benue State but not from Takum local government area,” he said.

There have been reports in the media in the last few days claiming that the Nigeria Air Force with fighter jets have strike Fulani settlements in Takum local government area, killing over 1500 cows while hundreds of other cows were injured with bullet shots.

A claim which was earlier dismissed by the police public relation officer PPRO Taraba State command ASP Abubakar Usman, who said the incident happened not in Taraba but Benue state.