Nahum Sule, Jalingo

Taraba State has lost over N50 million in the public sectors in one week following the ongoing industrial strike action embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) which paralyzed governmental activities in the state.

This was disclosed by Dr Vincent Gassor, an economist and a lecturer at the Federal University of Wukari, stating that the loss was monumental as civil servants are not going to state offices.

Gassor said, “When an entire labour system or production systems of an economy of a state is shut down as a result of strike, then we expect a lot of losses.

“Losses come in time of ideas and input and policy of the government that the labour needs to implement. If labour are not working, governments are not working too. So, there’s stagnation, and over 50 million naira is already lost going by the state IGR”.

From when the strike commenced on Monday last week, activities in the state have been crippled across government offices and parastatals. Government officials including commissioners and political appointee were shut out of their offices.