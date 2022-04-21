A resident of Kofai Amadu in Takum local government area of Taraba State, Mr Kumaga Ato, has narrated how a soldier killed his wife, Ngumalen, at Peva Market last Wednesday.

Ato said the deceased went to the market where she entered a photo studio to collect her enlarged picture frame. He alleged that it was at the spot that the military man who was posted to a checkpoint in the area shot and killed her.

He said, “My wife was at Peva Market. After buying what she wanted, she entered a photo studio where the photographer who happened to be her son-in-law enlarged her picture frame. The photo studio is located directly opposite a beer parlour where some people were fighting.

“What happened in the drinking joint was that someone went to a nearby military checkpoint to call the Army to resolve disagreement. The Army came, arrested four boys and tired them with rope on the ground.

“A boy by name Baakobo, went to the Army again and told them that one of the trouble makers in the beer parlour was still disturbing the people. The Army came for the second time on their operational motorcycles, while people gathered and they wanted to scare them away.

“One of them cocked his gun, his hand was on the trigger. I cannot tell if it was accidental; my wife was coming out of the photo studio at that moment. Two of the bullets hit her, one on the left eye and the other on her left hand. She died there on the spot.

“After the incident, the soldiers rode on their motorcycles and left the scene. I reported the matter to the chief of the market (Tor Kasuwa) who came along with the police to see what happened.

“They dumped my wife’s body in the market square, my brothers and I picked the corps and deposited it at the Kofai Amadu Morgue. I am calling on the federal government to help me bring to justice those who killed my wife without any cause,” Ato said.

An eyewitness, Mr Rubem Ukum told LEADERSHIP in Peva that the victim died on the spot with two gunshots with one penetrating her left eye.

When contacted, the Takum local government area chairman, Hon Shiban Tikari confirmed the incident. Tikari said he told the divisional police officer (DPO) to ascertain the cause of her death.

The police public relations officer of Taraba State command Abdulahi Usman confirmed the murder. He said the people that shot the woman wore fake army uniforms, stressing that they were not soldiers.

But the villagers disputed the police claim, saying that the trigger-happy soldier had been in military operation in the community for several months.