Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Taraba State chapter, Dr Edet Nkanta, has decried the poor funding of the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Centre in the state.

Nkanta, who was at an event yesterday to mark the 2021 World Blood Donor Day in Jalingo, told newsmen that there was need for voluntary blood donation, as the state government was not doing enough to fund the centre, for optimal performance.

He said that poor funding had led to depreciation of infrastructure, equipment and service production in the state, and that the state government needed to reposition the centre for the benefit of residents.

Acting state coordinator of NBTS, Taraba centre, Dr Yohanna Samaila, confirmed to newsmen that the centre was facing funding challenges.

He, however, blamed the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on every sector of the world economy, while calling on the people to voluntarily donate blood to save the lives of those mostly in need.