People’s Democratic Party, PDP Taraba southern senatorial district yesterday presented a letter of demand endorsing Governor Darius Ishaku for the senatorial seat of the zone come 2023 general elections.

The member representing Ibi at Taraba State House of Assembly Muhamed Abdukarim while presenting the demand/endorsement to the governor said the request from the zone was based on the track record of the governor in the past six years of his administration as the governor of the state.

Abdulkarim who was accompanied by three out of five local government council chairmen from the zone said the PDP members in their thousands from the zone had on Saturday brought the demand/endorsement to Jalingo to handover to the party for onward presentation to the governor.

“I am performing this function to endorse Governor Darius Ishaku as a sole candidate for the seat of senate of the Taraba Southern zone come 2023 on behalf of the entire people of the zone.

“Our voice is one, we are doing this because you have done us proud as the governor of Taraba State in the past six years of your administration, we the people of the southern zone are proud of you, is our believe that you can do us proud if we send you to the national assembly.”

Governor Darius Ishaku while receiving the letter thanked the people of the zone for finding him worthy to represent them at the highest level of Nigerians law making chamber.