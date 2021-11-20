According to statistics from Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), there are over 47million Micro Small Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, accounting for 50 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This is even as MSMEs contributes 90 per cent to industrial jobs globally.

Indeed, the performance of the MSMEs in the third quarter of 2021 had steadily declined as financial bailout dried up as entrepreneurs well left to their faith to source funding elsewhere to recoup their livelihood lost to coronavirus pandemic.

Remarkably, with over 47million MSMEs in the subsector of the economy, only about 3 million SMEs are beneficiaries of several government intervention and disbursement programmes, leaving about 44 million businesses battling for survival.

This implies that the impact of the several intervention funds to the SMEs sector is very inconsequential and had little impacts.

This key challenge , has, however, limited growth projections as controversy continues to trail the intervention funds allotted to revamp the sub sector.

Aside funding challenge, small and growing businesses are currently faced with threats of mounting inflations, access to finance, astronomical surge in price levels, inability to meet short term obligations of loans, value chains and market for MSMEs among others.

Experts’ Reactions

Addressing this issue, the national president, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Dr. Femi Egbesola made strong case for SMEs while stating that, post Covid-19 effect has steadily declined the performance index of small businesses such that the nations SMEs sector is grappling with post COVID-19 challenges.

According to him, the general performance of SMEs in the country is on a steady decline as more businesses continues to close shops while many businesses are finding it hard to maintain their overhead cost and logistics.

The worst hit, he said, are the manufacturers who are making less profits and finding it difficult to pay for the direct services of their workers. She added that inflation, unavailability of raw materials and FX shortage has eroded the purchasing power of manufacturers.

Government, he suggested, needs to study businesses that are doing considerably well before now and give them grants and not loans, adding that, “when government gives them loan, there’s every possibility that they can’t pay back because the economic climate is not favourable and government needs to consider palliative measure to support small businesses with grants.”

He advised small business holders to diversify into necessities, things that people cannot do without.

While calling on foreign partners to devise a way of reaching the SMEs through credible means such that the impact will be felt by the SME sector, he advised them to avoid going directly through the government as such funding could b politicised.

Similarly, business development expert, Dr. Timi Olubiyi, said, the coronavirus pandemic has fueled many of the already known challenges in Nigeria and it has been a bad indicator for SME performance and largely the economy so far in 2021.

Undoubtedly, this, he said, has continued to impact negatively on the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FID), imports and export trades, and projections of businesses and business operators continues to suffer.

On foreign exchange (Forex), Olubiyi argued that, it has been difficult to plan adequately due to foreign exchange instability and seeking adequate forex is a challenge for businesses.

He said this is a huge hindering factor in an import-dependent country like Nigeria and that, business forecasts and revenue estimates will continue to wane until the necessary interventions are achieved.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Senate Committee on Industries representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, affirmed his readiness to access the much needed business advisory, regulatory access, funding linkage and growth support services for MSMEs.

While corroborating the roles of MSMEs at the Lagos East MSMEs Clinic Workshop, Abiru maintained that SMEs are the engines of a viable economy, adding that, MSMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development.

Abiru said, it was, therefore, instructive for government to assist the struggling businesses who were mostly impacted by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic with workable business solutions in the new normal.

Conclusion

With much needed financial bailout, palliative, loans and grants being given to critical sectors of the economy such as; healthcare, Aviation, logistics education and so on, experts said, the most critical Intervention at this point should target the MSMEs and other vulnerable industries that are in the midst of economic crisis.

This, they said, should be so because they are critical to maintaining jobs, livelihoods and stability while ensuring that households do not relapse into poverty.