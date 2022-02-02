The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said it has amicably resolved the dispute between Health Care Providers (HCPs) and Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) in the country.

The intervention has averted possible service disruption as hospitals under the aegis of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) and other associate bodies had announced plans to drop Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) and imposed a new tariff structure for private health insurance from February 1, 2022.

This development had created anxiety within the health insurance ecosystem.

However, at a meeting convened at the instance of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Mohammed Sambo, the parties reached an interim but mutual understanding aimed at ensuring that a potential crisis is averted and persons operating health insurance on a private basis are not stranded.

According to a statement by NHIS’s deputy general manager, press, Emmanuel Ononokpono, Sambo, in his remarks at the meeting, stated that NHIS was the only legally recognised body that has the authority to come up with services tariffs for health insurance in the country, noting that the primary objectives of social health insurance was to limit the rising cost of health care services and protect people from financial hardships of huge medical bills.

He, however, indicated reservations that the system had tolerated HMOs to run “Private Health Insurance” which brought distortion to social health insurance implementation, expressing the optimism that the expected passage of the NHIS bill making health insurance mandatory will permanently resolve all such distortions.

“Social health insurance is the only vehicle by which every Nigerian can access quality and affordable health care. Therefore any element that will threaten the smooth operations of social health insurance scheme in Nigeria must be eliminated”, Sambo said.

The NHIS boss further noted that taking the issue to the public space in the manner which the stakeholders did left much to be desired, adding that disagreements can be resolved when parties listen to each other’s positions and make effort to reach a compromise.

Speaking on behalf of Health Care Providers, Dr Jimmy Arigbabuwo, stated that HMOs had foisted their own tariffs on providers without regard for inflationary realities, insisting that HMCAN had not acted in good faith even as they provide services to their clients.

For their part, the spokeman for HMCAN Dr Leke Oshuniyi said that members of the association were open to negotiations with the view to bringing the dispute to a close.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN), Guild of Medical Directors, AGPMPN and other stakeholders agreed to propositions presented by the Executive Secretary of NHIS.

The parties agreed that a reconciliation exercise will be conducted by NHIS to ascertain the level of Indebtedness by HMOs to providers and that a media advertorial will precede this activity.

Also, that a rapid assessment of HMOs’ private plans will be conducted to ascertain their level of conformity with the NHIS prescribed arrangements among others.