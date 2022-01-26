Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSUM) has matriculated 4,607 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The vice chancellor, Professor Richard Kimbir, who disclosed this during the ceremony held at the Prof. James Ayatse Convocation Square, South Core of the university advised the students to shun all acts capable of destroying their academic pursuit.

The VC gave a breakdown of the students to include 3,345 undergraduate students, 362 Sandwich and 900 postgraduate students.

Our correspondent gathered that the matriculation is the first to be held under the university’s new name, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, which was formerly called Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Kimbir urged the new students to key into the rules and regulations governing the conduct of all students and avoid acts capable of putting their names in the university’s black book.

He said, “You must set your priorities right and settle down quickly to your studies, but I want to also let you know that while the university is a place where you enjoy great freedom, you must also bear in mind that with freedom comes responsibility.

“So, you must imbibe the culture of live and lets live, you must be committed, determined and disciplined, putting in all to make the university, your parents, guardian and the entire society proud at the end of your studies.”

Kimbir assured the new students of an enabling environment to help them showcase their talents as well as inculcate in them the requisite positive changes in their intellectual, moral and spiritual character.

The university administrator informed that his mission is to reposition the University for a national and global competitiveness.