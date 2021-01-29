President Muhammadu Buhari has just announced the appointments of new service chiefs as part of moves to reengineer the nation’s security architecture. The new military chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao.

This newspaper commends the outgone service chiefs – Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. In our considered opinion, they operated under extraordinary circumstances, acquitted themselves creditably and added value to military operations.

We recall that prior to their appointments in 2015, Boko Haram insurgents were in control of, at least, 27 local government areas in the North East and within a few months of their appointments, the military recovered all the local governments from the terrorist group.

Curiously, the appointment of the new service chiefs has so far been greeted with mixed reactions. While some applaud the move, others see it as coming too late in the day; while for others still, it is a wait-and-see scenario. At a meeting with the service chiefs, the president charged them to be patriotic, and serve the country well. His words: “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well as your loyalty is to the country.”

The president went further to tell the chiefs that “there’s nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you. I also assure you that whatever I can do as commander-in-chief will be done, so that the people will appreciate your efforts. You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”

No doubt, Nigeria is confronted with myriads of security challenges. While insurgency has been degraded to a reasonable extent, bandits are still wreaking havoc in parts of the North. Herdsmen and farmers’ clashes are still abound, kidnapping is the order of the day in the South West while piracy is in the South-south. Traveling by road from one part of the country to another has become a suicide mission as kidnappers have practically taken over the highways. No part of the country is immune from the worrisome security challenges.

Regrettably, while attention is focused on insurgency and banditry, the former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, had revealed that Nigeria and 15 other countries in the Gulf of Guinea are currently losing the sum of $2 billion to piracy annually. We also recall that Nigeria was rated as number one in pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea in a report by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB). Also the United Nations Secretary General’s Office in 2019 launched the “Activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel’ report, focusing on Nigeria loosing approximately $2.8 billion in 2018, as a result of crude oil and maritime crimes.

With these, it is obvious that the service chiefs have their work already cut out for them. The expectations of Nigerians are high and the reasons are not far-fetched. The nation has tarried on this knotty issue of insecurity for too long. Therefore, we join other Nigerians in suggesting that a timeline should be given to the service chiefs on when to end the menace.

The urgency of the moment demands that the service chiefs hit the ground running. Nigerians, buffeted on all sides by insurgency and banditry expect these evils to belong to the past in no time.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the government should invest more on technology in tackling the twin problem of insurgency and banditry. This should be complemented by the strong will and determination that the new security chiefs are expected to bring to bear on their assignment.

It is gratifying to note that six super Tucano aircraft will soon be delivered to Nigeria from the United States of America (USA). The aircraft are part of the 12 fighter jets sold to Nigeria by the U.S. to aid combat actions and air assaults.

Also, we frown at the continuous militarisation of the country and therefore call on the federal government to strengthen internal security outfits like the Police, Immigration and the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NSCDC) to enable them take care of internal security issues. We wish the service chiefs best of luck as they seize this opportunity to write their names in gold in the annals of the nation’s history.