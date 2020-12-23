BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force has begun enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, especially the use of facemasks and social distancing in public places in the nation’s capital.

The task force in the course of the enforcement visited the Federal Secretariat, Wuse Market, Berger Junction and Banex Junction, where it focused mainly on enlightenment and sensitisation of residents on the importance of using facemasks and social distancing, especially in public places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the exercise, chairman of the task force/FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma explained that the enforcement was reintroduced following the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the FCT, adding that the measure was intended to safe residents from contracting the virus, especially in public places.

Ciroma observed that many residents don’t use face mask, while some drivers overload their vehicles, adding that the essence of the exercise was to ensure that residents obey COVID-19 safety guidelines to curb spread.

Also speaking, the head of publicity and enlightenment, FCT COVID-19 Task Force, Mr Attah Ikharo explained that the exercise was meant to halt the spread of the virus in the FCT, adding that residents must comply.

“The purpose of this exercise is to make people key into the agenda to keep Abuja COVID-19 free, especially the measures put in place by the government to safeguard lives,” he said.