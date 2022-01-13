In a bid to sanitise the Lagos metropolis and rid the state of criminals hideouts and menace of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada, operatives of Lagos state Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) have impounded sixty motorcycles and twenty miscreants.

The operation it was gathered would get rid of touts issuing tickets on the state’s highways and free the state from the menace of hoodlums and street urchins popularly known as area boys.

It was gathered that the unit commenced its tactical and strategic enforcement for compliance operations for the year 2022 this week, in order to nip in the bud every intending criminal activities and entrench total sanity in the state throughout the year with a view to achieve the state’s vision of zero tolerance for criminal elements, hideouts (blackspots) Okada operation on restricted routes, and other environmental law offenders in the state.

Speaking with the journalists at the agency’s headquarters, Safety Arena, Bolade Oshodi, the Chairman of the State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that the agency had busted some miscreants numbering about 150 at Allen Avenue using okada operations as guise to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

He said no fewer than sixty of their okada were impounded and about twenty of the miscreants were arrested.

“Meanwhile, the Agency has also impounded nineteen vehicles displayed for sale on walkways at Ladipo,43 Keke Marwa plying restricted routes on the highways were also confiscated while the forty illegal street traders arrested will face the mobile court for prosecution sooner than later”

Jejeloye maintained that the agency had started the year on a good note, adding that it is evident that year 2022 in Lagos is not a safe haven for criminals and environmental law offenders in the state.

In a related development, operatives of the agency arrested a 35 year old ex-convict, one Ismaila Salami who specializes in impounding commercial motorcycles, (okada) under the guise of being an official of the agency.

The suspect was arrested at Oshodi on Thursday after he seized a bike from an unsuspecting commercial rider at Mushin and rode the bike down to Oshodi where he was accosted by policemen attached to the agency and questioned till he confessed to the crime.