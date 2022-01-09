Men of Operation Zenda, a joint security taskforce, have intercepted two buses at Ameladu in Gboko local government area of Benue State with under aged children heading to Osun State.

Upon interrogation, the woman who was allegedly in charge of the children, Mrs Linda Angbandoo Akaasema, said the children were already in Osun State schooling and only visited Benue for the festive period.

However, further interrogation according to reports indicated that the woman also said she was the owner of an orphanage home with the name Akaasema Child Care Foundation registered in Benue but operational in Osun State.

Our Correspondent gathered from one of the officers of the taskforce that the 32 children comprised 13 boys and 19 girls of different ages with the oldest being 25 years old.

According to him, the woman explained that all the children were from Zaki Biam, Jootar and other communities in Ukum local government which has boundary with Taraba State.

He said, “When asked to provide evidence to prove that the children were already in school and only visited home for holidays, she could not and was also unable to provide any document to identify herself, saying she forgot all documents when leaving Osun State.

When contacted, the zonal commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Gloria Bailey said she got hint of what happened and detailed officers of the agency to meet with the leader of Operation Zenda for information on where the children were kept and the exact number intercepted before making it public.

Efforts to speak to the police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, failed as she neither picked nor return calls put across to her before filing this report.

The Benue State police command through its spokesperson on Friday said a young woman was arrested while attempting to traffic girls to Lagos in one of the motor parks in Màkurdi.