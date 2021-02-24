By Tunde Oguntola |

The inter-ministerial taskforce for the completion of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) of the federal government will help in creating 1 million jobs, minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said.

According to the minister, if the digital switchover is completed, radio and television stations in Nigeria will generate $1 billion of advertising yearly.

In his address at the inauguration of a Ministerial Task Force on the DSO Rollout in Abuja yesterday, minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the council has approved the payment of N9.4 billion for the programme to be rolled out in as many states as possible.

He also noted that the DSO ecosystem will be private-sector driven and exclusively on commercial terms.

Yesterday makes it the third year that the federal government last launched the DSO in any state of the federation. The government last launched the DSO project in Osun State on 23 February, 2018. Recall that the pilot programme was launched in Jos, Plateau State, on 30 April, 2016, followed by Abuja on 22 December, 2016, then Ilorin, Kwara State, on 20 December, 2017; Kaduna two days later on 22 December, 2017, Enugu on 12 February, 2018.

He said with the devastating effects of COVID-19 and the fall in government revenues, the federal government can no longer afford to subsidize the program, especially the Set-Top-Boxes and the Signal carriage, which ordinarily can and should be highly-competitive commercial ventures.

Alhaji Mohammed said to begin the commercialisation of the DSO, a structure will be created that will be self-sufficient, self-reliant and able to generate revenue which will drive strategic growth in key areas.

He said the decision to set up the Ministerial Task Force to drive theDSO process is premised on the fact that a successful Digital Switch Over is a massive job creator and a huge revenue generator.

According to him, “This process is capable of creating over 1 million jobs over the next three years. As part of our efforts to maximize the opportunities available in the process, we have made necessary changes in the Broadcast Code to protect local jobs and production.

“We have started the process of introducing world-class Audience Measurement and Media Monitoring to deliver on our potential 1-billion-dollar TV and Online Advertising revenue market and now we will ensure that the DSO ecosystem delivers value to the economy.”

Speaking further, he stated that with the payment approval by FEC, and with 31 states to cover, there are no more excuses for not rapidly rolling out the DSO across the country.

He said the drive to achieve full digitization informed his decision to set up a 14-member Ministerial Task Force, “which I will personally chair, to take charge of the rollout.”

The members of the Task Force include Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Chairman; Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission); Engineer nEdward Amana (Digiteam); Dr Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam); Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria); Engineer Sadeeq Musa (ITS); Mr Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair Dr. Lekan Fadolapo (APCON).

Others are Ms Aisha Shehu Omar (Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning); Mr J O Attah (Nigeria Customs Service); represented here by Mr Dalhatu; Mr Nnanna Ibom (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture); Engineer Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications); Mr. Toyin Subair (Inview) and Mr Joe Mutah (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture) who will serve as secretary.