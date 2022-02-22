On Tuesday 15th February, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) after being in acting capacity for eight months.

Bello-Koko who was the executive director, Finance and Account under the suspended managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman will, now lead the agency for the next five years.

His appointment has been greeted with so much enthusiasm by stakeholders in the maritime industry who believed it was well deserved having been in the management cadre of NPA for the past five years.

They argued that appointment of head of an agency like NPA effected from within the management cadre, is much better than importation from outside the sector.

They applauded the president for appointing Bello-Koko who they said knows the workings of both the agency and the industry, and therefore will not require many months to understudy the environment.

The newly confirmed NPA boss, however, hit the ground running, saying he will priortise, digitalisation, rehabilitation of decayed port infrastructure, ensure completion of Lekki deep sea ports, starting of Bonny as well as Badagry deep seaport.

Bello-Koko assured stakeholders he will also prioritise port automation to improve efficiency and block revenue leakages as well as collaborate with other government agencies such as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and others to improve port efficiency and put up measures to reduce cargo waiting time.

His words, “my priorities will be port automation to improve efficiency and block revenue leakages, rehabilitation of decaying port infrastructure, improving patronage at the eastern ports and encourage the setting up of deep sea ports in Badagry and Ibom and Bonny while we work to ensure timely completion of Lekki deep sea ports.”

Others are, “fencing and deployment of security access control gates at all ports to reduce porosity of the ports, reduce thefts and safeguard the ports and collaboration with other government agencies like NCS to improve efficiency and put up measures to reduce cargo waiting time,” he stated.

After reeling out his agenda, stakeholders, however, asked him to prioritise channel management as well as engage stakeholders to achieve his stated objectives and agenda.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the former President, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Aminu Umar, applauded Bello-Koko for his commitment to opening up the Eastern ports saying that will reduce congestion on the Lagos ports.

Umar, the chief executive officer, Sea Transport Services Nig. Ltd. and managing director at Integrated Shipping Services Nig. Ltd said the new NPA helmsman should prioritise safe navigational routes in the channels leading to the port.

He said, “one of the major issues NPA is having is the issue of safe navigation routes in the channel particularly in the Niger Delta ports that is Delta, Port Harcourt and Calabar. Particularly, the Delta port which has a lot of traffic but because of the challenge of draft limitation damaging vessels. We will want the new MD to invest in that because they are generating a lot of revenue but before they can get the revenue, they need to invest in dredging and maintenance of that channel. Also, he should put an eye on it to invest more so that the channel will be very okay and charted properly and vessels can go there safely for the economic development of the region.”

He also urged the NPA helmsman to look out for the removal of underwater objects affecting safe navigation of vessels to the eastern ports.

He said, “We will like the MD to look at Port Harcourt port area as well as there are lot of underwater object that are threat to safe navigations. We will like him to look at that in conjuction with NIMASA so that ships can move within that area safely because presently ships that go there are finding it very difficult to navigate those area because of so many objects that are uncharted. We believe that when NPA invest in that area, they will open up that area and there will be bigher ships and economic activities will increase in that area.

If that area is eventually opened up, the congestion we are facing in Lagos will reduce as some cargoes will be moved to the Niger Delta port,” Umar stated

He also called for the charting of Oron channel saying vessels going their are doing so at their own risk.

According to him, the Oron channel when developed will help to increase revenue saying apart from Lagos, every other ports in the country are under-utilised.

“Same thing applies to Calabar and even the Oron channel. We have seen ships going to Oron eventhough those place are uncharted, that mean they are not covered under insurance but, this is a new revenue stream for NPA when eventually utilised.

“We want him to focus on all this, I think he should focus on the channel charting, cleaning up of the channel than building new seaport. I don’t see why we invest in new seaport when the one we have can be expanded with less fund and keep them better in terms of navigation and as well increase their capacity.

“Apart from Lagos port, all other ports are under utilised, he should look into that and I have heard him so much and I know he has a grasp of that issue and we look forward to an interesting period, the industry will give him all the support to be successful,” he concluded.

Also speaking, managing director, Starz Investment, Greg Ogbeifun urged him to follow his agenda to the core, saying that will develop the port.

Ogbeifun, former president of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) advised the new NPA boss to also engage the industry critical stakeholders.

His words, “he should engage critical stakeholders in that sector to understand their challenges and he should bring out policies and programmes that will take the sector forward as well as meet the expectations of everyone.

“Also, I will like him to focus on his agenda and I hope that the federal government will help him with resources that will make him succeed and if he can accomplish those agenda he itemised we should be very glad,” he said.

Former president, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Eugene Nweke called for stakeholders collaboration to help Bello-Koko achieve his goals.

According to him, Bello-Koko has demostrated commitment towards putting operational engagement in the right perspective and willingness to promptly tackle overwhelming operational challenges with regards to cargo logistics hindrances.

He said, “Mohammed Bello Koko, the new MD should be supported since he has demostrated commitment towards putting operational engagement in the right perspective and willingness to promptly tackle overwhelming operational challenges with regards to cargo logistics hindrances.

Let’s support him, at least he is not a stranger. He understands our Industry language. If he changes like others, we will not be quite as well.. It is our industry.

For now, all is statements are promising and focus minded.”