The Lagos Zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) hearing the N1.8 trillion tax dispute between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and MultiChoice Nigeria Limited yesterday held that the cable television provider has complied with its order and the FIRS Act.

In a ruling delivered by the tribunal chairman, Professor AB Ahmad, the tribunal dismissed the opposition raised by FIRS to the hearing of the appeal filed before it by MultiChoice, holding that it lacks merit.

The tribunal also held that the broadcasting company had presented to it, evidence that it had deposited N8 billion with the FIRS pending the determination of the actual tax liability as required by law.

The tribunal described the argument made by FIRS that Paragraph 15(7) of the Fifth Schedule to the FIRS (Establishment) Act 2007 compels a taxpayer disputing its assessment to make a statutory payment of 50 per cent of the disputed sum paid in the preceding years as contrary to the position of the law.

Professor Ahmad held that what the law states is “preceding-year” and not “preceding years” and that this provision has been complied with by MultiChoice through the deposit of N8 billion.

The Tribunal further stated that the Tax Appeal Tribunal was established to deliver succour and give a fair hearing to parties before it and not to turn itself into a tax collection authority.

“We must emphasise that fairness and impartiality is the hallmark of this tribunal. Therefore we will be failing in our duties if we close our doors and allow technicalities to stand in its way against justice.

“This Tribunal will not close its eyes against the effort of the applicant in complying with its order and allow technicalities to stand in its way; doing that will be against the principles of fair hearing.

“It must be noted that this deposit is not to punish the taxpayer but to establish the credibility of their claim and seriousness in pursuing their case. This tribunal is not a tax-collecting tribunal but an institution established to bring succor to parties that come before it in need of justice and fairness.

“It is obvious that the appellant has not only complied with the orders of this court but has also provided sufficient evidence before this tribunal that they are credible and ready to pursue this matter with all sense of responsibility and seriousness.

“It is only fair and just that they are given the privilege to do so.

“The appellant has complied with the orders of this tribunal given on August 24, 2021, and is therefore entitled to be heard on merit. It is hereby directed that this matter proceeds to hearing.”

FIRS had accused MultiChoic of avoiding giving accurate information on the number of its subscribers and income.

The amount, according to FIRS, was due in taxation to the federal government of Nigeria from Multichoice after an investigation over several months to determine the extent to which Multichoice has been evading taxes in Nigeria.

Dissatisfied with the assessment, Multichoice Nigeria Limited had filed the suit before the Tribunal, challenging FIRS’ issuance of Notices of Assessment and Demand in the sum of N1, 822, 923,909,313.94k on 7 April 2021.

MultiChoice had described the alleged tax liability as a product of “hastiness, lack of thoroughness and presumptuousness”.

At the first sitting of the Tribunal, counsel to the FIRS urged the tribunal to demand proof of deposit of N900 billion (50 per cent of the alleged tax liability) it ordered MultiChoice to make on August 24, before the continuation of its appeal.

The FIRS argued that Paragraph 15(7) of the Fifth Schedule to the FIRS (Establishment) Act 2007 compels a taxpayer disputing its assessment to make a statutory payment of 50 per cent of the disputed sum before the tribunal could prosecute an appeal brought before it

The agency stated that in the absence of a proof of deposit, it should discontinue the hearing of the appeal and enter judgment against the company.

MultiChoice, however, stated that it has complied, as the referenced section of the FIRS Act does not compel it to pay N900 billion but an amount equal to its tax in the preceding year of assessment or one half of the disputed tax assessment under appeal, whichever is the lesser amount plus 10 per cent.

MultiChoice stated that in fulfilment of the condition and demonstration of good faith, it deposited N10 billion with the FIRS pending the determination of the actual tax liability if any.