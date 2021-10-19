Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and FCT-Internal Revenue Service have called for prompt tax payment to enhance growth and development in the nation.

Speaking during the 2021

Tax Week organised by CITN Abuja and District Society on the theme: “Efficient Tax Administration as a Panacea for Increased Revenue Generation” in Abuja, the institutions noted that the collection of taxes remains a development priority that is essential to finance investments in human capital, infrastructure and the provision of services for citizens and businesses.

The executive chairman, FIRS, Mohammad Nami, said the federal government needs money to provide more critical infrastructure, maintain existing ones and provide medical and educational facilities to the teaming youth and by extension reduce unemployment.

Nami said the issue of efficient tax administration couldn’t have come at a better time than now. He said high exchange rate, insecurity, kidnapping, and the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are resulting in high cost of projects for the government.

‘’The same factors at the same time are hindering revenue generation and have all led to an increased and urgent need for efficient revenue generation by governments at all levels,’’ he said.

On his part, the president, CITN, Mr Adesina Adedayo, said the number of individuals paying taxes is still not encouraging.

He said, ‘’At a recent forum, the chairman of the Joint Tax Board pointed to the fact that we currently have a little above 40 million registered taxpayers. It is left to be seen if all are active taxpayers.’’

Adedayo stressed that sustained advocacy and enlightenment, building confidence through accountability by the government is recommended to bridge the gaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’As an Institute, we are doing the bit we can at the national level and through our district societies across all the states of the federation,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the executive chairman, FCT- Internal Revenue Service, Alh Abdullahi Attah said for Nigeria to grow, the nation must embrace tax payment.

Attah said the nation has no choice but to run its tax system effectively to run the economy in line with global best practices.