By Royal Ibeh,
Themed: “Integrating Community Systems and Strengthening for effective HIV, TB, Malaria and COVID-19 response in Nigeria, Osakwe said CBOs/CSOs have the capacity to deliver important health services available in the community as they are cost-effective and sustainable health interventions and they have the tendency to improve health outcomes in the population.
Awe said; “Integrating community system strengthening for effectively controlling HIV, TB, malaria and COVID-19 response is very important and CSOs play a prominent and important role in national development, particularly at the community level.
“For us in TB, community level is the operational level for TB and the level for the integration of diseases. It is at this level that we were told in a previous survey carried out in 2012 on TB that 75 per cent of the TB cases that we are not detecting are in the community. We need to increase our collaborative activities to ensure that we are able to detect cases.
“We are happy that some key CSOs are already working at the community level, but we are hoping that there will be a more integrated CSOs because we are still not doing well in TB detection at the community level, particularly because of COVID-19 pandemic.”
Funke dosumu, a TB survivor said, she is glad to be given the platform to speak about TB, in order to stop the stigmatization, especially at the community level. Also, Adebola Adams, said, “if you can survive the treatment, you can survive stigma, if u can survive TB, you can survive stigma. Instead of being stigmatize, you should see yourself as a champion.”