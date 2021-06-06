Following the sudden death of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, the traditional ruler of his hometown, His Royal Majesty, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko in Ondo State, has demanded that his body be preserved intact until arrangements are made to examine and determine the cause of his death.

Oba Olanipekun, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Akure on Sunday, also demanded that his remains must be moved to Arigidi Akoko for final burial rites, which will be announced at a later date.

The monarch called for the cooperation of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) members in Nigeria and across the globe to allow the immediate family and the Arigidi community to mourn the painful loss without further distractions.

According to him, the shocking event was reported to have occurred on Saturday, June 5, following a prayer and worship session at his church.

The monarch further stated that, “His body is believed to have been deposited in a morgue somewhere around the church. A delegation from SCOAN is presently headed for Arigidi to make an announcement and submit a factual report of the devastating incidence.

“Pending receipt and confirmation of this report, I solicit the full co-operation of SCOAN church members in Nigeria and across the globe to allow the immediate family and the Arigidi Community to mourn this painful loss without further distractions.

“I am hereby making a demand that his body must be preserved intact until arrangements are made to examine and/or certify the cause of his death and the body is moved to Arigidi for final burial rights to be announced at a later date,” Oba Olanipekun said.

The traditional ruler, however, commiserated with “the President, the Governor of Ondo State, my beloved people of Arigidi and the people of Nigeria in general for the loss of our illustrious son. I pray that God, in His infinite mercies, will wipe off our tears.”