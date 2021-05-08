The founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua has promised to assist, within his capacity, in the development of Nigerian tourism.

He gave the assurance while receiving a team from the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Lagos Zonal office during courtesy visit to the SCOAN. The six-man team was led by the zonal coordinator, Mrs. Chinyere Ibeabuchi.

While speaking on the reason for the visit, the zonal Coordinator said NIHOTOUR is having a new lease of life under the leadership of the Director General, Alhaji Nura sanni Kangiwa who has mandated to move out, get acquainted with tourism establishment within the zone and familiarize with activities in these places.

Mrs. Ibeabuchi said: “It is in line with the charge by of director general that we decided to visit the SCOAN. You, through the SCOAN, has contributed so much in the development of Nigeria tourism.

“According to independent research, 60 to 70 per cent of inbound tourists visiting Nigeria are pilgrims visiting the SCOAN. This is massive contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

“The impact of your ministry could also be seen in and around Ikotun and the environment. The high numbers of accommodation facilities are drawing their clientele from visitors to the SCOAN. Thousands of Nigerians are feeding directly and indirectly from activities at the SCOAN.

“We all want to use this opportunity to call for assistance for our zonal office. The Federal Government and the leadership of NIHOTOUR are doing very well in funding the institute but we could do with help from you in different areas to achieve our mandate.

Responding to the speech, Prophet T.B. Joshua thanked for the visit, telling the team that he is aware they are operating within the tourism industry but on a different level. He explained that it was all about service to humanity.

Prophet T.B. Joshua promised to not only continue to help in developing the country through his church but would also help in the development of the Nigerian tourism.

He also promised to assist NIHOTOUR in whatever capacity he could within his means.

The NIHOTOUR team were also taken out a tour of the SCOAN Prayer Mountain Resort at Agodo-Egbe, regarded as leading resort in the country.

The Prayer Mountain which is exclusive for pilgrims visiting the SCOAN boast of about 500 different categories bed spaces. It also boast of a massive lake with a helipad in the middle, a close to five kilometres prayer walk-way, the prayer garden and the the old, most thatch-roof huts where the church started from.