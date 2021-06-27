The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has released details for the funeral of its founder, late Prophet T.B. Joshua, who died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

LEADERSHIP reports that Joshua’s funeral rites would be week-long from July 5 to 11.

Media mogul Dele Momodu, a friend of the late clergyman, posted a picture to Instagram on Friday night showing details of the funeral as released by the church.

On July 5, a candlelight procession will be held.

A tribute service and service of songs/all night praise will be held on July 6 and 7.

Joshua will lie in state on July 8. The funeral service and interment will hold the following day, July 9.

The funeral will be rounded off with a thanksgiving service on July 11.

The week-long programme will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

The church had earlier said Joshua would be buried at the church premises contrary to wishes by the traditional ruler of Arigidi Akoko, the Joshua ancestral town in Ondo State.

It also assured its members that worship will not stop at the church following shutdown since Joshua’s demise.