The Executive Director of KNVC Dr Benard Odume has said currently, Nigeria is one of the Countries with the highest burden of Tuberculosis (TB), ranking first in Africa and Sixth globally.

Just like Kano state ranks among the highest TB burden states in Nigeria.

It is estimated that about 18 Nigerians die of TB everyday and Kano state with over 20 million population also have high burden of TB patients when compared to other states of the Federation.

Dr Odume made the disclosure at the flag- off of the KNCV WoW Community TB testing in Commemoration of the World Tuberculosis Day (WTBD) Celebration.

On the World TB Day, the KNCV TB foundation in Nigeria has joined the good people of Kano State to commemorate the day that is set aside globally to intensify public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic impact of tuberculosis.

Dr Odume said “the KNCV Nigeria is a leading partner working with the Kano State TB program and currently implementing the USAID funded TB LON project; a 5-year project supporting comprehensive TB treatment and care in 14 states in Nigeria.

The Executive Director pointed out that “KNCV is not a new name in Kano hence

It had established it’s presence through technical support to the state TB program since 2013.

He said KNCV with USAID funding is committed to fast-tracking key TB control interventions in Kano State in accordance with the theme of this year’s World TB Day – “The Clock is Ticking.”

While In the TB LON project we work to support the state in ensuring that long neglected segments of the population (so called underserved) get access to TB services.

We are also keen on finding the missing TB cases in both the public and private facilities as well as the informal health sector (PMVs) and hard to reach communities.

We pioneered the TB surge intervention in Kano with great success and presently under our current TB LON project have expanded this to 134 facilities across 39 LGAs offering routine screening for TB including diagnosis and treatment. “

He said KNVC have also deployed a one-of-a kind mobile diagnostic unit called the wellness on wheels (WoW) truck for active TB case search in hard-to-reach communities across the 44 LGAs in Kano state.

KNCV Nigeria and I personally would like to thank the executive Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR for his dedication towards quality healthcare delivery across board to the good people of Kano state most especially during this most trying period of COVID 19 pandemic.

“KNCV recently conducted baseline assessment of the domestic resource mobilization (DRM) landscape in Kano state and the preliminary report shows some gap in funding for the TB program as well as in full integration of TB services into the minimum benefit health package in the state health insurance scheme. “