BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As Tuberculosis (TB) remains a public health concern in Nigeria, with about 75 per cent undetected cases in communities, stakeholders have called for the integration of Community Systems Strengthening (CSS) for effective and improved response.

The experts made the call during the Civil Society Accountability Forum 2020 virtual pre-conference, organised in collaboration with ‘Stop TB Partnership Nigeria’, tagged “Integrating Community Systems Strengthening (CSS) for effective HIV, TB, malaria and COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

The forum, which highlighted the importance of the CSS integration said it will enable key affected populations and communities, public and private sector actors that work in partnership with civil society at community level, in the design, delivery, monitoring and evaluation of services and activities aimed at improving health outcomes.

According to the Board Chair, Stop TB Nigeria, Dr. Ayodele Awe, “For us in TB, community level is the operational level for TB and the level for the integration of diseases.

“It is at this level that we were told in a previous survey carried out in 2012 on TB, that 75 per cent of the TB cases that we are not detecting are in the community, coughing, and we don’t know them.

“We need to increase our collaborative activities to ensure that we are able to detect cases.

“We are happy that some key civil society organisations are already working at the community level, but we are hoping that there will be a more integrated civil society organisations because we are still not doing well in TB detection at the community level, particularly because of COVID-19 pandemic.” he said.

Speaking on the impact of COVID-19 on TB control, National Community TB taskforce, Dr Chijioke Osakwe said: “Lockdown and fear of COVID-19 reduced hospital attendance by almost 50 percent. Some facilities closed down as a result of infection of health workers with COVID-19, while diagnostic efforts reduced significantly.”

According to him, “It is advisable for a wider range of stakeholders already involved in community-based activities to be engaged in order to reach the unreached and to find TB patients early in the course of their ailment,”