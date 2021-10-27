Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will commence the installation of a new Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Installation works on the project will start Wednesday, 27th October and will be completed on Tuesday, 9th November 2021.

This is contained in a press statement signed by TCN’s general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah yesterday in Abuja.

The company stated that the new 2x60MVA Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) is part of TCN’s efforts to reinforce the high voltage transmission ring project around Abuja, which will increase bulk power available for Abuja Disco to take to its customers in Abuja metropolis and environs.

“During the fourteen-day GIS installation period, bulk power delivery to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will not be affected as TCN has made adequate plans to ensure that the quantum of power supplied to AEDC is maintained. This means that the installation of TCN’s new GIS substation will not affect bulk supply to Abuja Disco for its customers,” the company said.

The Gwarimpa GIS Substations project, when completed and commissioned into Circuit, will increase the quantum of bulk power supply in Abuja and the environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCN said it would continue to execute new transmission projects even as it completes old ones, in line with its electricity grid maintenance, expansion, and rehabilitation programme, targeted at putting in place a more stable and efficient network.