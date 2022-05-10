The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said it is cooperating with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for the review of the Transmission Expansion Master Plan which would boost power supply under its franchise area.

The managing director of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, who stated this at an interface meeting at the AEDC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, added that both firms are forging stronger ties to improve on electricity supply services to customers.

The chief technical officer of AEDC, Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, who represented Fadeyibi at the meeting, assured that the management was ready to support TCN in implementing its master plan.

In his remarks, the chief marketing officer of AEDC, Donald Etim, said the company is keen on improving power supply to its customers and would key into any strategy that would enable it to achieve this.

“You can reach out to us to support you to ensure it works in whatever aspects of the master plan implementation,” Mr Etim noted.

On its part, the managing director of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, congratulated Engr. Fadeyibi for assuming office as the new head of AEDC.

The TCN head who was represented by the general manager, System Planning and Development, Engr. Kabiru Adamu, said the master plan is for 20 years but reviewed every five years. He also said just as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for the Distribution Companies (DisCos), TCN is expected to submit the reviewed master plan along with PIP to NERC for approval.

He said, “It is our time now to get our PIP and submit it to the regulator for approval but it has to have a handshake with the PIP of the DisCos and the work plan of the Generation Companies (GenCos).”

Both firms raised a steering committee to provide high-level oversight for the transmission expansion master plan review process which cuts across the 11 DisCos and the over 20 GenCos.