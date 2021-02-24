BY ABAH ADAH |

In a move to restore power supply to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and its environs, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in collaboration with the state government, has mobilised resources to fix the system.

Electricity supply to the area was interrupted following the damage of its high tension towers T159, T160 and T161 of 330kV Damaturu-Maiduguri Transmission Line in the North East.

TCN in a statement said it has completed new foundation of Tower T159 and have equally procured all the necessary tower members and materials for the replacement of the other two damaged towers which are presently on ground at TCN’s Baga Road Substation in Maiduguri.

Borno State officials led on behalf of Governor Babagana Zulum by the state commissioner for Housing and Energy, Engr Yuguda Sadeh Vungas and the managing director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Engr Baba Umara Mustapha were recently at the TCN Maiduguri Work Centre for an on-the-spot inspection of the equipment/materials.

While fielding questions from journalists, the TCN acting managing director Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, assured that since all the necessary equipment, materials and workforce were on ground and fabrication work was ongoing, the reconstruction work proper would soon commence in earnest at the sites.

“All the materials you see here will be installed very quickly, you can see all the materials, the conductors, composite insulators, channel irons and you can see our workforce at work already, fabricating the parts,” he said.

Abdulaziz also stated that even as the damaged towers reconstruction is on-going, TCN is also constructing a by-pass line for temporary diversion of the line which would more readily ensure supply to the affected areas before the main tower structures are completed.

“Speaking on behalf of the governor, commissioner for Housing and Energy Engr Yuguda Sadeh Vungas assured that the government would provide the necessary support and security for the work to be accomplished very quickly.

He said the state government would provide the necessary support and equipment for TCN to reconnect the state to the national grid in the interest of its citizens as soon as possible.