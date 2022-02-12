The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced comprehensive digitisation of old transmission substations in its network nationwide to ensure seamless transmission stability and monitoring of grid lines.

Further, the digitisation project is aimed at improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN SCADA System.

TCN general manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, yesterday said “the scope of work for the project includes the supply, installation, configuration, testing, commissioning of Substation Automation Systems (SAS) as well as the control and relay protection systems in the substations.

She explained that the project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses.

The digitization project is funded by the World Bank under NETAP (Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project), and managed by the Project Management Unit of TCN

In Port-Harcourt Region alone, five substations would be digitized, including Afam 1, Ahoada, Yenegoa, Owerri, and Uyo substations.

She further cited that a team from TCN-PMU and the General Manager (Transmission) Port-Harcourt Region, had formally handed the duly executed document on the digitization project to the contractor at the Afam 1 substation and thus, marking the beginning of the digitization process for TCN’s old substations.

ADVERTISEMENT