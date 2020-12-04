BY ABAH ADAH |

The management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reiterated its commitment to boosting power sector efficiency through some of the programmes it has put in place, especially the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

Briefing the press in Abuja, the acting managing director/CEO of TCN, Engr Sule Abdulaziz, explained that NEGMERP “is a well-thought out programme with the objective of delivering quality bulk electricity supply to Nigerians while focusing attention on all transmission lines and substation projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria, not forgetting our major business as grid managers which are to efficiently operate and maintain existing facilities”.

He said that in the drive towards changing the narrative of power supply in the country, two bulk power transmission projects had been commissioned by the new management over which he superintends since assumption of office some six months ago, the latest being the Gagarawa substation in Jigawa State that was recently commissioned, with five others on their way to being ready soon.

“Recently, we commissioned the Gagarawa substation and another project, and more are coming. They include Ogba and Ikeja West in Lagos, Akure, Katsina substation are coming.

“Our main function is to transmit electricity from generation to distribution and so we need to have a robust grid. So our priority is to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed.”

He noted that he had studied some of the issues with the delayed projects and they are being fixed.

“Some of the issues were right of way, import clearance and contract variation; there is also the issue of developing staff capacity. We need to train them.

“So when I came, I tried to reorganise the project department and bring engineers that were posted to the regions to the engineering department at the headquarters to supervise the projects.

“With the support of the Minister of Power, we are getting approval for funds to complete projects. We have also been liaising with the ministry of finance to clear the import duty exemption certificate to bring in stranded equipment.”

He also said some of the projects have been delayed for over 10 years and things have changed, so fresh negotiations have been done. “We negotiated with them and agreed on variations and so the works are now ongoing,” Abdulaziz said.