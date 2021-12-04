A secondary school teacher has been reported killed in a fight with his student in Delta State.

A fight broke out between the student, Michael Ogbeife, and the teacher, Joseph Ossai of Erhimu Secondary School, Abraka, Delta State on Thursday.

The late teacher was in charge of Agricultural Science and Biology in the said school until his demise.

The SS3 student was said to have fought the teacher after the teacher flogged his younger sister, Promise Ogbeife, who was involved in a dispute with her classmate.

According to sources in the school, Michael became angry after his sister was flogged, and headed straight to the staff room to fight the teacher.

Ossai was said to have collapsed after punches from the student gave him a bleeding nose while blood gushed from his mouth.

He was first rushed to a private hospital and later to a government hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The school’s proprietor, Mr. Erhimu, said he was yet to get the full details of the incident at the time filing this report yesterday, as he was not around when it took place, adding that details would be available from Monday, just as he directed that the school be shut till then.

On the news in town that he may be involved in some suspicious activities resulting in frequent deaths in his school in recent times, he said: “Whatsoever anybody will say about me I don’t care. This is a school I have been running for 35 years. If a tragedy happens like this, I don’t care what they say….that someone will start reading meaning to it.

“God Almighty that I serve will punish such persons that want to blackmail me except I have a hand in these deaths.”

When contacted, police spokesman, Bight Edafe, said the student was on the run.

He said: “The suspect is nowhere to be found for now but his sister is in protective custody.”