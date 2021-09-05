A primary school teacher Alhaji Usman Galadima is in police custody for allegedly defiling 13 of his pupils in Karabonde Central Primary School, Borgu Local government area of Niger State.

LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday that the incident that landed him in police was with a 10-year-old girl following findings by the parent from the little girl over strange signs of sexual abuse and the girl disclosed that the teacher defiled her.

It was learnt that the incident opened the can of worms as other 12 pupils came up to accuse the teacher of constantly molesting them sexually.

It was further gathered that the Ministry of Education Niger State was consequently informed through the state Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, and the police was invited.

It was learnt that apart from police investigation the commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibril, set up a special panel for a detailed report.

The suspect had confessed that he only molested one pupil not 13 but the pupils and their parents insisted before the police and the committee set up by the ministry that he defiled their children.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that preliminary medical check showed that he might have infected some of the pupils with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

The police public relations officer Niger State command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident saying that investigation was ongoing.