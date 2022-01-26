A group of teachers under the aegis of Concerned Teachers of Nigeria, has accused the national body of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of retaining retirees in the executive committee of the Union.

The concerned teachers, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by its spokesman, Ojevwe Clement, on Wednesday, said the development was against the provisions of the NUT constitution.

The group, which alleged that the NUT national secretariat has turned the Union to a dumping ground for retirees, stated that young teachers and officers of the union were no longer allowed to grow to attain certain positions in the body.

The statement said the decision of some national officers, who have been retired from service and still occupying exalted positions in the union, has also encouraged officers at the state levels to remain in office even after retirement.

The concerned teachers called on the NUT leadership, especially the national president of the Union, to do the needful in order to spare the Union from public embarrassment and avoidable crisis.

They warned that Nigerian teachers will not continue to pay union dues from their meagre salaries to cater for retirees who should be members of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP).

