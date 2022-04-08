President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to six bills recently passed by the National Assembly. They include the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 which provides for a new retirement age of teachers in Nigeria.

Section 1 of the Act states that teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the bills also include the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022. This Act repeals the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and enacts the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022 to facilitate the effective implementation of the commission’s law reform proposals and enhance its performance to bring the law in conformity to best practices.

Another is the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022 which provides the legal framework for the National Biotechnology Development Agency to carry out research, create and develop public awareness in biotechnology in order to encourage private sector participation in biotechnology industry in Nigeria.

While the provision of Section 3 of the Act provides that the Public Service Rule or any Legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of Service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.

There is also the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022. This Act establishes the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State to provide Legal framework for its due management and administration

The centre will be headed by a medical director who shall be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, and shall be the chief executive and accounting officer of the medical centre as stipulated in Section 9 of the Act.

Another is the Animal Diseases ( Control) Act, 2022 which repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Animal Diseases (Control) Act for the purpose of prevention, detection, control and eradication of infectious and contagious transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases, prevention of antimicrobial resistance through the control and regulation of the use and administration of veterinary biologics, veterinary medicinal products and chemicals in animals, animal products, medicated animal feeds, sales and distribution of pet foods, veterinary medical devices, other veterinary products, and for the enhancement of animal welfare and food safety.

There is also the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act,2021. This Act establishes and provides legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

The academy will be headed by a commandant not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, and shall be appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act.

The senior special assistant (SSA) to the president on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, was at the State House for the signing of the bills, according to the statement.