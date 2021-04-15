ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The curtain was drawn on the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’ yesterday with the defending champions, Team Delta, amassing an astonishing 384 medals, comprising 158 gold, 116 silver, 110 bronze to beat Host Edo State and other participating states to the number one position for the sixth consecutive time.

According to the final medals table released by the Games Services Unit, Team Edo finished second with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze, totaling 341 medals.

Team Bayelsa occupy a distant third position with 169 medals, comprising 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze, while Team Rivers are in fourth with 33 gold, 34 silver and 61 bronze, totaling 128 medals.

Team Lagos in fifth position with 32 gold, 40 silver and 54 bronze medals ahead of Team Oyo in sixth spot with 103 medals, 31 of which are gold.

Team Akwa Ibom is seventh with 88 medals, edging Ogun State into eight position with 78 medals, while Kano and Imo occupy the ninth and 10th position with 66 and 49 medals respectively to complete the top 10.

The event ended in a grand style with a colourful closing ceremony that had live musical performances spiced with the relay finals that held the scanty spectators at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin spellbound.

One of the high points of the Festival was the feat of a 10-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka of Team Anambra who won one gold, two silvers and one bronze in gymnastic events, as well as the outstanding 15 medals haul of Gagbe Ifiaezibe of Team Bayelsa. Top female athletes Grace Nwokocha also qualified for the Olympics 200m after winning the 100m and in grand style.