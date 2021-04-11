Host of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF), Edo, has emerged the overall winner of the Kickboxing event of Edo 2020 festival.

The 139 medals, comprising 36 golds, 36 silvers and 67 bronze medals in the event were rounded up on wednesday with a total of 15 states appearing in the overall medal table.

The host Edo topped the table with 16 Gold, Eight Silver and Seven Bronze medals while Delta placed second with Seven Gold, 11 Silver and Nine Bronze medals.

Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom came third and fourth with the former having Five Gold, Four Silver and Three Bronze medals and the later with Four Gold, Four Silver and Eight Bronze medals.

Two Gold, One Silver and Four Bronze medals, Imo State emerged fifth on the table while Lagos State followed with One Gold, Two Silver and Three Bronze medals.

Similarly, Kano State had One Gold, One Silver and Four Bronze medals while Rivers had Four Bronze and Four Silver medals to place Seventh and Eight positions, respectively.

Cross Rivers and Oyo States came Ninth and Tenth with One Silver and Two Bronze medals and Seven Bronze medals, respectively.

Anambra State had just Five Bronze medals to place 11th, followed by Ondo with Three Bronze medals, Abia and Kaduna States with Two Bronze medals each to place joint 13th positions.

FCT and Ogun States also came last on the table with each having just a Bronze medal.