By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Dr Kelvin Ike, has affirmed that the nation’s capital Team would be going all out to finish among the top best states at the forthcoming 20th National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’, billed for Benin City, Edo State.

Ike made this known when he paid a visit to the FCTA sports department yesterday, while charging the Team to ensure that they finished among the first nine teams.

“I am here to check the level of preparedness of Team FCT for the National Sports Festival in Edo State. It has been a long time, because of COVID-19, it couldn’t hold but recently the National Sports Council, Ministry of Sports Development have agreed with the Edo State government to go on with the Games.”

“So, I am here to ensure that the sports managers in FCT start early preparations because the earlier we mobilise the athletes, the better for us. The camping will start today. We are going to Edo to achieve a single thing, which is a single digit winning pass.”

“This means we will not finish on the medals table beyond 9th position with many gold and silver medals. We are going to motivate, sponsor and give the athletes an enabling environment to train ahead of the championship,” Ike stated.

Reacting, acting director of the sports department, Mr Luka Istifanus, said the athletes are in the right frame of mind and have been in open camping preparing for the championship, adding that FCT residents should expect positive results from the athletes.

Team FCT will compete in 27 sporting events at the Games that have been rescheduled to hold from April 2 to 15, 2021 after suffering several postponements occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak.