Team Humanitarian has emerged champions of the inter-ministerial Female Handball competition organised by Michak.The inter-ministerial Female Handball competition which climax at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja saw Team Humanitarian defeated Team Education 5-3 in the epic final.

The permanent secretary of Humanitarian Affair Disaster Management and Social Development, Bashir Nura Alkali who received the trophy and gold medals in his office in Abuja yesterday commended the victorious handball team for their efforts.

The director Human Resources Mr. Babatunde Jaji accompanied by the Team sport Manager Mr. Kazeem Adenekan and other members of the team presented the medals and trophy to him in his office.

According to Alkali, ” I have no doubt that the team will come out, succesfull, please keep this up”.He pledged to continue to support the team and praised the team for their excellent results in recent outings.

He appreciated the Sports Club for their enthusiasm and achievements within the short period of inauguration.

The director of Finance and Account department Dr. Matthew Dada commended the team and encourage them to push for gold medals in Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA).

The sports manager Mr. Kazeem Adenekan expressed his appreciation to the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq for her unflinching support and to the Management of the Ministry in all the sport engagements.He said that the support given by the Ministry motivates the Sports Club for better performance.

He said that the Ministry’s Handball team is the first to win an inter-ministerial Female Handball competition.

He also announced the of this year’s 40th FEPSGA is coming up in Kwara and encouraged other members of staff to come out for sports events in order to improve on their mental health and output at work.

The Team Humanitarian has twice won the best kitted Ministry in the monthly walking/jogging exercise of all civil servants in Abuja.