BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Team Kaduna’s male beach volleyball team are through to the semifinal of the beach volleyball event at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin City after defeating their Borno State counterparts 2-0 in the quarterfinal.

To reach the quarterfinal, the team thrashed host state, Edo 21:14 and 21:17 in a two straight set.

It was also an easy ride for the team in the quarterfinal against Borno as Kada boys humbled El-kanemi 21:11 and 21:17 in a two straight set to book a space in the semifinals.

Speaking after the game, head coach of Kaduna beach volleyball, Jonathan David, expressed confidence of winning gold in the game.

“Am impressed with the performance from my players and very optimistic that we will win the gold, winning the host state was a plus for us.

“We are not going to take any chances until we achieve the ultimate goal, our boys are in high spirits and God helping us, we will be victorious” he stressed.