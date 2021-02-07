BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Team Kaduna emerged champions of the Engineer Musa Nimrod North West U-17 Beach Volleyball tournament in the male and female events, decided at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, in Kaduna State yesterday.

The male team came from behind after losing the first set to win the final 2-1.

In the female category, Kaduna edged past Team Katsina in two straight sets to be crowned champions.

Sokoto State finished in the third position in both male and female categories.

In an interview with newsmen, sponsor of the competition, Engineer Musa Nimrod said that the success shows that grassroots sports development they are doing is working.

“You can imagine even Sokoto State coming to the final to play Ka- duna,” he said.

He assured that it would be a continuous competition, however, stressing that Kaduna may not host the next edition, as it would be rotating.

On Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he said that they are preparing.

Medals, certificates and prizes and cash rewards were presented to the top three winners.

Sports equipment were also presented to representatives of each of the seven North West states.

President of NVBF, Engineer Musa Nimrod was presented an award at the occasion as the Most Vibrant Zonal Representative from North West.

Dignitaries spotted at the event included the Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports xxDevelopment, Dr. Ademola Are, Directors of Sports from seven North West states, Yakubu Ibrahim (Kaduna State), Nalado Iro Kankia (Katsina), Ali Muhammad Ibrahim (Jigawa) and Bashari Ahmed Maizare (Kano).

Others are; Usman Umar LADAN (Kebbi), Isyaka M. Shameel (Zamfara) and Ubandoma B. Shuaibu (Sokoto).

Also present, were Mr. Ogbonna Wadson of Wadson Sports International and Chairman, Sports Writers Association of NIgeria (SWAN), Kaduna State chapter, Comrade Isaiah Kemje Benjamin.