BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Team Kaduna State has emerged overall winner of the North-west Principal’s Cup. The team won 18 gold medals in athletics to dominate the North-west zonal elimination which ended at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday.

Katsina picked two gold medals to place second in athletics, while Jigawa, Kebbi and Sokoto picked one gold apiece to finish third.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, North-west zonal coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris.

The statement informed that in the table tennis event, hosts Kaduna also picked two of the four slots to represent the zone in various categories, with Katsina picking the remaining two.

Christ Comprehensive College Kaduna emerged champions of the soccer event beating their Kebbi State counterpart 4-0 and would be representing the zone.

Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) President Musa Nimrod donated exercise books shared to the states and winners at the zonal elimination.