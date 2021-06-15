Team Kwara defeated Team FCT by 21 runs to emerge champions of the 2021 North Central Cricket Invitational tournament.

Advertisements





The tournaments which was organised by the FCT Cricket Association took place at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Team Kwara won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 72 runs, four wickets out in 10 overs in the first innings with FCT, in the second innings scored 51 runs, five wickets out, also in 10 overs.

The Chairman, FCT Cricket Association, Emeka Onyeama, while speaking to newsmen said the game is being revived in the nation’s capital.

“What you have seen here today is to let the world know that cricket is back in FCT. COVID-19 affected our programs but thankfully we are back and I say FCT is home for cricket,”.

The Cricket Club of Abuja (CCA) and Team Plateau were other two Teams that also participated in the one-day event.

Abolarin Rasheed, captain of Kwara team and Man-of-the-Match said the victory was not a surprise to the team.

“We are very excited about the victory. It did not come as a surprise to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because we are always training, whether we have competitions or not. It is a challenging competition but we thank God we made it,”

On his part, the Acting Director, FCT Sports Department, Luka Istifanus expressed his hope that the young talented cricketers from Kwara who emerged champions and their Abuja counterparts will make Nigeria proud as they progressed in their careers.

“It’s a thing of joy seeing that the game of cricket is being developed in Abuja. We look forward to seeing more championships organised in Abuja for the development of the game.

“Special thanks to the Chairman for organising this tournament in Abuja. We hope to see more and the players displaying great skills during the matches showed that the sky is their limit. They will go places,” he said.