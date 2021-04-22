By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

After initial doubt that Team Nigeria will not participate in next week’s World Athletics Relays in Poland, the country finally submitted its list of 24 athletes for the competition billed for April 26th to May 2nd, 2021.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Nigeria finally submitted its list of athletes for the competition, just 10-days to the May 1 kickoff date in Silesia, after the World Athletics (WA) and Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) were able to brokered truce between Ibrahim Gusau and Olumide George-led rival factions in AFN.

The list obtained from the World Athletics portal, revealed that Team Nigeria will be taking part in the 4x100m and 4x400m (Men and Women Races). The country will also burn the track in the 4x400m (Mixed Relays event).

The six athletes listed for the 4x100m men’s Relay are National Sports Festival 100m Gold medalist, Enoch Adegoke, Alaba Akintola who also won gold at Edo 2020 in the 200m as well as the quartet of, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Jerry Jakpa, Divine Oduduru, and Seye Ogunlewe.

While Blessing Okagbare leads the group along with Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Tima Seikeseye GodBless, as well as Edo 2020 sprint double winner, Grace Nwokocha has be listed for Women’s 4X100m,

For the 4x400m men’s relay, Rilwan Alowonle, Timothy Emeoghene, Samson Nathaniel, Ifeanyi Ojeli, and Chidi Okezie will fly the country’s flag.

While for the women, Uwemedino Abasiono, Patience Okon George, Opeyemi Oke, Glory Patrick, Imaobong Nse Uko, and Osareti Usembo were the ones selected.

The AFN are expected to release the final list of athletes to the event soon.