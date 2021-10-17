Team Nigeria would today depart the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, for the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France.



The 111th UCI Track Cycling World Championships will kick off from Wednesday 20 to Sunday 24 October 2021 at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in Roubaix, France.

This is the first time in its history that Nigeria has qualified for the World Cycling Championships.

Team Nigeria contingent to the world showpiece are up of four athletes and one official which are; President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) Giandomenico Massari, Mary Sunday Samuel would be in actions in the Team Sprint,Team pursuit and 500mm time trial also Yekeen Tawakalt Oyetayo Team Sprint,Team pursuit and Elimination event.

Others are Ayuba Grace for the Team Pursuit and 500mm time trial and Ese Ukpeseraye Lovina to battle for the Team Sprint,Team Pursuit and Individual pursuit medals.

Oliver Chatelais, Deputy Ambassador of the French embassy in Nigeria who represented newly arrived Ambassador of France, Mme Emmanuelle Blatmann, while speaking at an event organised by the French embassy in honour of the four Nigerian women cyclists who will be competing at the world championship tasked the Team Nigeria to put up a good fight when they compete among the best team in the world.

“We are supporting team Nigeria to go all the way and give a fight against the best countries in the world like Italy, Germany, Netherlands and France, with also supported the team by issuing them visas less than 24hours. We also open a link with French cycling federation and see how they can work together for the development of the sports in Nigeria” he said.

On his part, the president of CFN Giandomenico Massari, commended the French Embassy for the immediate release of visa for the team, adding Nigeria participation would for boost the chances of country qualification for 2024 Olympics Games in France.

“Only 6 athletes will be representing African at the world championships, four from Nigeria and two from Egypt, it show that we. I want to commend the athletes and all the stakeholders of cycling federation support in ensuring Nigeria participation and also the French Embassy for the instance release of the visas” he said.

Ese Ukpeseraye Lovina, who will be competing in Team Sprint,Team Pursuit and Individual pursuit medals said the athletes are well prepared to put up an impressive performance at the Games.