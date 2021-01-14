Team Nigeria will participate in the African Weightlifting Championships slated for April 1 to 8, 2021 at Vacoas in Mauritius.

The Technical Director of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Christopher Nwadei, said the tournament would serve as an Olympic qualifier, stating that the country’s weightlifters have been preparing for the competition since last year, in order to put up a good performance at the championships.

“They were in camp in Abuja last December, and they will resume the second phase of the camping programme after the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo.

“Our target is to win more medals, and gather enough points that will give us the opportunity to feature at the Olympics. The lifters will do their best to make the country proud.

“We have been putting up good performances whenever we go out to represent the country,” Nwadei told the (NAN).

He added that eight weightlifters six females and two males will represent the country at the championships.