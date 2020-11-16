Team Nigeria, comprising of some Nigerian students from the University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and University of Port Harcourt respectively, have won the grand first place position out of over 150,000 other students who participated in the Cloud and Network examination at the 2020 Huawei ICT Competition.

The students were honoUred for their achievement at an online awards ceremony hosted from the Huawei Headquarters in China.

The closing award ceremony event which held on the 14th of November, 2020 at the Huawei Nigeria (Abuja) office was attended by the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Nasir Sa’idu Adhama, Special Assistant on Youth and Students Affairs, the representative of the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Dr. Abimbola Alale, the Managing Director/CEO, NIGCOMSAT, the representative of the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, deputy executive secretary of the NUC, some university vice chancellors and representatives, Huawei management staff, the award-winning students, instructors, parents and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Special Assistant on Youth and Students Affairs, Mr. Nasir Sa’idu Adhama, congratulated the Nigerian

students for coming this far in the Global ICT Competition and also thanked Huawei for supporting Nigerian students and hoped that Huawei would continue to partner with the country in developing its ICT capabilities.

Representative of the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the Managing Director/CEO, NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Abimbola Alale expressed gratitude to Huawei for the opportunity given to the Nigerian students to showcase their expertise at the global level and congratulated the students for making Nigeria proud.

Mr. Chris Maiyaki, deputy executive secretary of the NUC, speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said, “the National Universities Commission will like to rejoice with Huawei and the triumphant Nigerian students on this occasion – the Huawei Global ICT competition – which is now highly regarded as the annual knowledge festival. The NUC is honoured to be associated to this success story. This proves that with the right environment and ecosystem, Nigeria can take on global counterparts on any intellectual platform.”

The Huawei ICT competition which was established to foster ICT learning in Africa and bridge the gap between theoretical study and practical industry experience typically comprises of a national preliminary contest, regional semi-final and a Global final. This global victory by these Nigerian students was therefore preceded by a successful campaign at both the national finals which held on December 10th 2019 and had over 23,000 Nigerian students in the contest and the Sub-Saharan Africa Region ICT Competition finals which held on September 10th and 11th, 2020, featuring 123 student-talents from 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, divided into 41 teams (28 network track and 13 cloud track teams), to determine those who will be selected to participate in the Huawei Global ICT Competition finals.

Mr. Kelvin Yang, Deputy Managing Director/CEO of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited in his goodwill remark stated that “In over two decades of operating in Nigeria, Huawei has remained committed to training Nigerians in digital skills and cultivating ICT talents to build a fully digital economy.”